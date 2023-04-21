BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $146,000.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

