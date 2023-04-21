BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $696.38 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $674.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

