BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $15.78 on Friday, reaching $680.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $674.26 and a 200-day moving average of $686.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

