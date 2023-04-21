BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $680.27. The company had a trading volume of 388,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,838. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

