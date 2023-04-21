Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $3.02. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 7,461 shares traded.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

