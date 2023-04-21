Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Blur has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and approximately $92.88 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 444,316,761.7960426 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.62705568 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $119,917,072.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

