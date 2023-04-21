B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $482.12

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.12 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 494.80 ($6.12). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.10), with a volume of 1,312,807 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BME. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.69) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.90).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 425.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($30,070.54). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

