BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

