BMO Capital Markets Increases Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.75

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FOM traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$3.95. 326,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 3.71. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$4.32.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

