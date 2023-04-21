BMO Capital Markets Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

