Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 690 by Analysts at Barclays

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 595 ($7.36) to GBX 690 ($8.54) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($7.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Bodycote Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

