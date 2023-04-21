BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,648 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Haleon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

