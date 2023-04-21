Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 1.7%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.74). Approximately 41,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 475,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BOKU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £418.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,050.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.22.

Insider Activity at Boku

About Boku

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of Boku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70), for a total value of £223,710.04 ($276,834.60). 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.