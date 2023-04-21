Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $67.57 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

