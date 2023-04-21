Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.9 %

BYD stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

