BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.00.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3966 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

