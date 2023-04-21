Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1514414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.14%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 253,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 78.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 92,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

