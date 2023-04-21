Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 5.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 221,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 672,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

