Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 5.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 221,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 672,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.