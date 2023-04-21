BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 253,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 594,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th.

BRC Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Insider Transactions at BRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

