Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

EAT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 735,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,845. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

