Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
