Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $70.20. 2,932,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.