Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $70.35. 2,688,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

