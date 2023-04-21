British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

