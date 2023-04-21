Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $14.09

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.24.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Price Performance
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Articles
