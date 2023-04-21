Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Price Target at GBX 333.33

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 75.76 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.64. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 347.71 ($4.30).

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 19,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,470.18). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,564. Insiders own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

