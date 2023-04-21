Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

