Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $277.45

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $302.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

