Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $17.92

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in TPI Composites by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $4,576,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $3,475,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

