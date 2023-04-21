Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

BEP traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

