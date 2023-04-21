Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,930 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

