Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

