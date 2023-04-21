Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 428,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,501,000 after acquiring an additional 246,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

