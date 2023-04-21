Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 428,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,501,000 after acquiring an additional 246,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

