BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould Sells 2,500 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 37,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BRT. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

