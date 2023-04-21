BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould Sells 2,500 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 37,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on BRT. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.