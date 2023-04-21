BTIG Research Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $170.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.10.

IRTC opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

