BTIG Research Lowers Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE:DMS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Digital Media Solutions
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
