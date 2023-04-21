BTIG Research Lowers Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DMS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Media Solutions

About Digital Media Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

