BTIG Research Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $132.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.11.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,468 shares of company stock worth $22,014,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

