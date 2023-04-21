BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,151,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,583,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 10.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 23.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BuzzFeed Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

