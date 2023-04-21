BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,151,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,583,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
BuzzFeed Trading Down 10.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 23.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.