BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Trading Down 0.3%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 2,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.03.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

Further Reading

