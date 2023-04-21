C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,049 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $72,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,497. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

