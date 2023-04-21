C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 34,441 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 172,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,382. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

