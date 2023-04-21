C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $320.86 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $320,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.00. 907,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,614. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

