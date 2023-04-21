C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.86% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,045,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,420. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

