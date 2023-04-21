C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 3,523 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

DG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.52. 511,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,327. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

