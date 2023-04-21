Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.