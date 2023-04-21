Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CALM stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. 1,088,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,664. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.13%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

