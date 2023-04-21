Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Camtek Stock Up 1.7 %

CAMT opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

