Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 24,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 82,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

CANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

