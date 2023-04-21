Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.79) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.05) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday.
Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 98.38 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.56.
Capital Increases Dividend
About Capital
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
Recommended Stories
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.