Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Target Price to GBX 235

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 235 ($2.91) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.13).

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CNE opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £773.18 million, a P/E ratio of 179.12, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

