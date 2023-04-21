Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

Shares of CU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.00. 78,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

